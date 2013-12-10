(Fixes headline)
* South Korean president says "reign of terror" seeks to
bolster North's leader
* Warns of instability for relations between two Koreas
* Other officials report increase in executions in the North
By Ju-min Park
SEOUL, Dec 10 North Korea is engaged in a purge
amounting to a "reign of terror" that has claimed the scalp of
the country's second most powerful man and risks further
damaging relations with the South, President Park Geun-hye said
on Tuesday.
Park took office in Seoul earlier this year as North Korea
conducted its third nuclear test, enraging world public opinion,
and threatened to engulf its southern neighbour and its ally,
the United States, in a war. The isolated state shelled a South
Korean island in 2010 and is widely believed to have sunk a
South Korean naval vessel in the same year.
"North Korea is currently carrying out a reign of terror,
undertaking a large-scale purge in order to strengthen Kim Jong
Un's power," Park told a cabinent meeting, part of which was
broadcast on television.
"From now one, South-North Korea relations may become more
unstable."
In her usually carefully scripted manner, the president
called for vigilance to safeguard the achievements of the
wealthy south.
"In times like these, I think it is a nation's duty and
politicians' job to keep people safe and free democracy strong,"
she told the meeting.
State media on Monday said Jang Song Thaek, the uncle of
North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un, had been dismissed from his
posts for "criminal acts" ranging from mismangement, corruption
and leading a "dissolute and depraved life".
Television in the tightly controlled and impoverished state
showed him being frogmarched by uniformed personnel out of a
meeting of the ruling Workers' Party.
Associates of Jang are believed to have been executed in the
purge of a man once viewed as a regent for Kim Jong Un, aged
about 30 and the third of his family dynasty to run the country.
PURGE, PUBLIC EXECUTIONS
A member of the South's parliament last week also said the
young leader had embarked on a lengthy purge of possible rivals.
"Kim Jong Un is strengthening the reign of terror... Last
year 17 people were public executed but this year there were
about 40," Cho Won-jin told journalists after a briefing by the
country's intelligence agency.
It was the NIS intelligence agency that first broke news
last week that Jang had been dismissed.
Tension rose sharply on the Korean peninsula earlier this
year after the United Nations imposed tough, new sanctions on
Pyongyang in response to its latest nuclear test.
It eased as South and North Korea reopened the joint Kaesong
factory park in September just north of the heavily militarised
border, five months after the North abruptly shut it.
But despite the gesture to reopen the only remaining
cooperation endeavour between North and South, Pyongyang again
warned it would turn Seoul into a "sea of fire".
The North has repeatedly attacked Park, the daughter of Park
Chung-hee, South Korea's long-serving dictator, who laid the
foundations for the country's growth and prosperity.
Jang came in for further denunciations in the North's state
media on Tuesday as Rodong Sinmun, the ruling party's official
newspaper, said people had vented their anger towards him and
pledged loyalty to Kim Jong Un.
"It wouldn't be gratifying enough to put them in an electric
furnace and burn them," Jin Yong Il, a North Korean worker at a
steel complex was quoted as saying by the newspaper, referring
to Jang and his entourage.
