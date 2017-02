(Corrects to clarify deal price paragraph 2)

SEOUL, April 10 South Korea purchased 25,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) soybeans from Archer Daniels Midland Company for arrival on March 31, 2013 via tender on April 9, state-run Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said Tuesday.

The agency purchased the soybeans at $176.12 per tonne on a cost and freight basis over Chicago Board of Trade futures prices, it said on the website (www.at.or.kr). The delivery is to be made to the port of Incheon.

(Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Ed Lane)