SEOUL Oct 10 Seoul shares opened higher on Monday after encouraging U.S. job data and as investors gained confidence that Europe was dealing with its debt crisis.

Gains were led by technology issues and index heavyweights such as Samsung Electronics , which was up nearly 2 percent.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 0.6 percent to 1,770.41 points as of 0002 GMT.

