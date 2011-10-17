BRIEF-Philippine Stock Exchange initiated involuntary delisting proceedings on Uniwide Holdings Inc
* Initiated involuntary delisting proceedings on uniwide holdings inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL Oct 17 Seoul shares opened higher on Monday on hopes Europe will come up with a plan to solve its debt problems, but retailers like Lotte Shopping weighed after data showed sales growth at top department stores hit a seven-month low in September.
The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) was up 1.23 percent at 1,857.90 points as of 0004 GMT. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Initiated involuntary delisting proceedings on uniwide holdings inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Updates its outlook, says will consider dividend payments to shareholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q4 income 738 million Swedish crowns ($82 million) versus 705 million crowns year ago