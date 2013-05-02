SEOUL May 2 South Korean shares fell on Thursday, weakened by selling in technology and banking heavyweights, and as market sentiment was further hurt by soft U.S. data.

Profit-taking was prompted by weakness in U.S. payroll and manufacturing data, traders said.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) ended down 0.3 percent at 1,957.21 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Kim Coghill)