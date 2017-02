SEOUL Nov 4 Seoul shares rose on Friday, lifted by rallies in technology issues and refiners, after Greece backed away from a proposed referendum that threatened its membership in the euro and the European Central Bank cut interest rates.

Samsung Electronics ended up 3.9 percent to 1,005,000 won, near the previous record level of 1,014,000 won hit in late-January this year.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) finished up 3.1 percent at 1,928.41 points. (Reporting by Jungyoun Park; Editing by Ken Wills)