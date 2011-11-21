SEOUL Nov 21 Seoul shares slid on Monday, with refiners such as S-Oil Corp leading falls as caution prevailed amidst persistent euro zone debt worries and a deadlock in the U.S. debt reduction committee.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) pared losses to end 1.04 percent lower at 1,820.03 points. (Reporting by Joonhee Yu; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)