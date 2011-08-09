BRIEF-Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea imposed a three-month ban on stock short-selling from Wednesday and loosened rules on the amount of daily share buybacks, the country's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement that increased short-selling had triggered market instability amid recent sharp drops in the stock market.
The main Seoul stock index finished down 3.64 percent at 1,801.35 points, the weakest close since Sept. 9, 2010, after tanking as much as 9.9 percent. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
* Gabelli Funds Llc reports a 6.02 percent stake in Columbia Pipeline Partners LP as of February 7, 2017
SYDNEY, Feb 9 Suncorp Group Ltd, Australia's second-largest general insurer by market share, said on Thursday it was considering "strategic alternatives" for its life insurance division after reporting a 1.3 percent rise in half-yearly net profit.
* BRT Realty Trust reports first quarter results for December 31, 2016