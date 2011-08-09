SEOUL Aug 9 South Korea imposed a three-month ban on stock short-selling from Wednesday and loosened rules on the amount of daily share buybacks, the country's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement that increased short-selling had triggered market instability amid recent sharp drops in the stock market.

The main Seoul stock index finished down 3.64 percent at 1,801.35 points, the weakest close since Sept. 9, 2010, after tanking as much as 9.9 percent. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)