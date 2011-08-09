* Measure revived after 2008 financial crisis

* Move aimed at curbing plunging stock market (Adds details, comments)

SEOUL Aug 9 A top South Korean financial regulator on Tuesday imposed a three-month ban on stock short-selling from Wednesday and eased the limit on daily share buybacks, its latest move to contain stock market volatility.

The Financial Services Commission (FSC) said in a statement that increased short-selling had triggered market instability amid recent sharp declines in the stock market.

"It is uncertain whether short-selling is to blame for the KOSPI's sharp fall over the past week ... but the ban on short-selling showed the regulator's commitment to proactively coping with market problems," said Shinhan Investment Corp analyst Han Beom-ho.

The FSC added: "There is a limit on companies buying back their own shares from the stock market, but if necessary to stabilise the market it can be increased with FSC approval."

According to the FSC, daily short positions on Aug. 3 reached a record high of 432.8 billion won ($399.8 million), mainly led by foreign and institutional investors, compared with an average of 160.8 billion won for the first half.

Yonhap News Agency reported that the regulator had also asked financial institutions to be more flexible on their loss-cut rules.

The KOSPI has lost 17 percent since Aug. 1. On Tuesday, the benchmark index finished down 3.64 percent at 1,801.35, the weakest close since Sept. 9, 2010, after tanking as much as 9.9 percent intraday.

The regulator's move comes after a wild week for South Korean stocks, which have seen the worst percentage drop since the 1998 financial crisis. ($1 = 1082.650 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Additional reporting by Hyunjoo Jin and Cho Mee-young; Editing by Chris Lewis)