SEOUL, July 13 Over 70,000 financial sector
workers in South Korea voted on Friday to stage their first
industry-wide strike in 12 years later this month, adding to
concerns over a possible resurgence of major labour unrest in
Asia's fourth-biggest economy.
There are already signs that other unions are using more
militant tactics as the economic outlook darkens, and many South
Korean households struggle to pay off heavy debts.
On Friday, the country's Metal Workers Union, which also
includes about 45,000 workers at Hyundai Motor,
staged a partial walkout, while transport workers including taxi
drivers and truckers went on strike last month.
The country's once-powerful trade unions, largely silenced
by conservative President Lee Myung-bak's tough anti-labour
stance since he came to power in 2008, are demanding better
working conditions as this year's presidential elections
approach and Lee's mandatory single term draws to an end.
"The labour groups have been suppressed under the current
Lee Myung-bak administration, and they are raising their voices
with President Lee losing grip in his final year," said Lee
Sung-hee, a research fellow at Korea Labor Institute.
"The ongoing labour disputes are unlikely to come to an end
soon as it will be difficult to narrow differences over working
conditions," he said.
The Korean Financial Industry Union brings together more
than 93,000 members in South Korea's financial industry, which
accounted for 6.6 percent of the country's gross domestic
product in 2010. It said participation is expected to be high
after around 91 percent of voting members agreed to a full
strike on July 30.
The strike is not likely to mean a total shutdown of banking
operations, but transactions may be delayed, the union chief at
Woori Bank said.
The union wants the government to stop the privatisation of
financial groups Woori Finance Holdings and KDB
Financial Group. It has threatened a further strike next month
should their demands not be met.
NIGHT SHIFT
As well as Hyundai Motor, its affiliate Kia Motors
, and the South Korean unit of General Motors
also planned to join the umbrella Metal Workers' Union in
Friday's partial strike.
The Metal Workers' Union called its strike to highlight its
demands that overnight work is scrapped, a proposal that has
raised concerns among carmakers about production losses.
The eight-hour stoppage on Friday will cost Hyundai an
estimated 4,300 vehicles in lost production worth or 88 billion
Korean won ($76.43 million), according to a company spokesman.
He said the labour union is staging a "political, reckless
strike" which would hurt corporate competitiveness during the
global economic downturn.
Hyundai's union leadership will decide on any future action
on Monday, including whether to resume talks or to stage more
strikes.
Hyundai shares rebounded from six consecutive days of falls
on Friday, ending up 3.43 percent.
Some analysts said they did not expect a prolonged strike at
Hyundai, but should it be drawn out, it would hurt Hyundai's
sales and profits because of its low car inventory.
"I don't think that working conditions are so bad at Hyundai
factories that workers can't stand it anymore. It will be too
much if the union stages full strike," said Shin Chung-kwan, an
analyst at KB Investment & Securities.
($1 = 1151.4000 Korean won)
