SEOUL Oct 23 South Korean shipping-to-shipbuilding conglomerate STX Group will no longer seek large-scale mergers and acquisitions (M&A), focusing instead on improving and stabilising its financial structure, the company said on Sunday.

"The STX Group, jointly with financial institutions, is carrying out a wide variety of fundraising plans including inducement of investment, sales of foreign assets and bond issues," STX said in a statement.

The statement quoted Chairman Kang Duk-Soo as speaking at a recent meeting of the firm's management that the group "will not pursue large-scale M&A in the future" but will be devoted to stabilising its core business and management.

The statement said the group on Friday "successfully finalised" steps to raise 200 billion won ($174 million) needed to repay debt which comes to maturity in January, in cooperation with financial institutions including the Korea Development Bank.

The group also said that it would secure 700 billion won in funds through sales of foreign assets by early next year and that its energy business arm, STX Energy, was expected to round up its plan to raise funds of 600 billion won by the first quarter of next year at the latest.

The statement and an STX official did not give further details on the plans. But the statement said the group compiled its stabilisation scheme to cope with global economic uncertainty, including "pre-emptive" measures to seek future stability in its financial structure and management.

The group has refuted market rumours that its affiliates were suffering from a shortage of funds.

Shares of Seoul-based STX Pan Ocean Co Ltd , the group's largest affiliate by market capitalisation, finished down 10.3 percent on Friday, while those of STX OSV Holdings Ltd , STX's Singapore-listed offshore vessel builder, ended down 9.3 percent amid market talk that the group may sell a stake to repay debt.

($1=1150.00 won) (Reporting by Sung-won Shim; Editing by Yoko Nishikawa)