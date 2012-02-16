* South Korea is second to Hungary in per capita procedures
* Pop star Goo Hara, a model for cosmetic surgery
* Aiming for "small faces" and big, round eyes
By Eun Jee Park
SEOUL, Feb 17 Put together the world's
most wired country, a fascination with the lives of the young,
rich and famous and a penchant for plastic surgery, and what do
you have? A problem, some South Koreans say.
This affluent Asian country of 50 million people has the
second largest number of plastic surgery operations in the world
relative to the size of its population after Hungary, according
to industry data, and the Internet is fanning the flame.
With Korean pop sensations such as Goo Hara from hit girl
group KARA admitting they have gone under the knife, there's no
shame in ordinary mortals following suit, despite old Confucian
teachings that altering the body disrespects one's parents.
Thousands of websites with hundreds of thousands of
followers have sprung up recently, allowing devotees of cosmetic
surgery to share tips on how to obtain the perfect body, discuss
the most effective surgeries and post photos with queries about
what they should have changed.
"I am now able to attract a boyfriend after undergoing a
facial liposuction surgery," said an unnamed woman picked
recently as "Plastic Surgery Queen of the Week" on the Yeowooya
website(cafe.naver.com/feko), which has 550,000 followers
and is the country's most popular such site.
"Can you see, my face is now narrower than before."
Her post attracted 500 comments from others seeking to
emulate her -- and to find her surgeon.
"Please send me clinic information. I too want to have fat
sucked out of my face," wrote one woman.
POPULAR PLASTIC SURGERY
According to The International Society of Aesthetic Plastic
Surgeons (ISAPS), 770,913 plastic surgery procedures were
carried out in 2010, putting South Korea seventh on a global
list in terms of the total number of operations performed.
The most popular procedure is believed to be double eyelid
surgery to make eyes look bigger and rounder, but an operation
to produce a "small face," including liposuction and
reconfiguring the jawbone, is the current fad.
Many high school girls choose to get surgery after sitting
for their college entrance exams, and plastic surgery clinics
launch aggressive advertising campaigns to attract more people,
including "mother and daughter" surgery packages. Others offer
two procedures for the price of one.
Still, concern has grown since 2008 when photos of a woman
with a face ruined by a series of plastic surgeries appeared
online, shocking the nation.
The state-run Korea Consumer Agency said the number of
reported cases of side effects had surged to 4,043 in 2011, up
from 1,698 in 2008.
"Many plastic surgeons only highlight the positive side of
cosmetic surgery ... there have even been cases reported where
doctors have had patients sign a consent form whilst on the
operating table," said Kwon Seon-hwa, deputy manager at the
consumer agency.
A rare poster campaign, "Against Plastic Surgery," was held
in Seoul's ritzy Gangnam suburb, which has been dubbed the
city's "beauty belt" due to the large number of clinics there.
But change will likely come at a slow pace.
Deeply rooted cultural factors such as placing a high value
on appearance because people judge others quickly -- in line
with a Korean propensity for haste -- may play a role, said Shin
Young-chul, a psychiatrist at Kangbuk Samsung Hospital in Seoul.
"A growing income level and an accepting social atmosphere
(for cosmetic surgery) allows more people to go under the
knife," he said. "But this recent craze is definitely
excessive."
(Reporting By Eunjee Park; editing by Elaine Lies and Bob
Tourtellotte)