SEOUL, April 14 South Korea's state health
insurer said on Monday it was seeking an initial 53.7 billion
won ($51.9 million) from three tobacco companies, including the
local units of Philip Morris and British American Tobacco
, to offset treatment costs for diseases linked to
smoking.
The National Health Insurance Service (NHIS) said it was
suing the two global cigarette makers, as well as local market
leader KT&G Corp, in a South Korean court.
Only four tobacco lawsuits have ever been heard in South
Korea, all by individuals or families, and there is no precedent
of a successful action against a tobacco company.
"We believe the NHIS, as it takes responsibility for the
health of the public and oversees the insurance budget, has a
natural duty to bring this tobacco lawsuit," NHIS lawyer An
Sun-young told reporters.
The damages were calculated based on data on payments by
state insurers for patients with three cancer types associated
with smoking, NHIS added. The insurer has previously said it
spends more than $1.6 billion each year on treating
smoking-linked diseases.
The lawsuit is the first by a state organization against
tobacco firms among 37 countries and territories in the Western
Pacific, according to the World Health Organization's Western
Pacific Region Office (WHO WPRO).
KT&G said it would base its response to the lawsuit on
previous legal processes. Philip Morris was not immediately
available for comment. BAT declined to comment.
Philip Morris and BAT combined account for about a third of
South Korea's $9.3 billion tobacco market. KT&G accounts for the
remaining just over 60 percent while Japan Tobacco International
(JTI), an affiliate of Japan Tobacco Inc, has the
smallest market share at 6.4 percent. JTI was not named in the
lawsuit.
The NHIS lawsuit comes after South Korea's Supreme Court
ruled last week in favour of KT&G on a separate case brought by
individuals.
($1 = 1035.0500 Korean Won)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Miral Fahmy)