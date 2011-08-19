BRIEF-Sparebank 1 SMN Q4 net income rises to NOK 462 million
* Q4 net interest income 493 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million) versus 473 million crowns year ago
SEOUL Aug 19 South Korea's stock exchange has suspended computer-generated programme trading on the main bourse as stocks and stock futures extended declines to more than 5 percent.
The Korea Exchange halted trade for five minutes from 1:03 p.m. (0403 GMT). (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Q4 net interest income 493 million Norwegian crowns ($60 million) versus 473 million crowns year ago
LISBON, Feb 7 The fundamentals of the Portuguese banking system will continue to stabilise this year, but profitability will be difficult to improve as credit flow should remain low while massive bad loans remain a concern, Moody's analyst Pepa Mori said on Tuesday.
* Liberty Property Trust announces 2016 fourth quarter and full year results