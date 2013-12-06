SEOUL Dec 6 U.S. Vice President Joe Biden said on Friday that Washington does not accept China's new air defence zone over disputed islands in the East China Sea.

"I was absolutely clear on behalf of my president: We do not recognize the zone. It will have no effect on American operations. None. Zero," Biden said in a speech in Seoul, referring to discussions he held in Beijing earlier in the week.

Biden, on an Asia trip that has also taken him to Tokyo, said North Korea would never achieve prosperity as long as it pursues nuclear arms. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)