WASHINGTON, March 9 U.S. Secretary of
State Hillary Clinton said on Friday that the United States and
South Korea were making progress in discussing the
implementation of new U.S. sanctions on Iran but stopped short
of announcing any deal on a potential waiver.
"We will just continue our work together. We're making
progress, and I think that is our assessment at this time,"
Clinton told reporters following talks with South Korean Foreign
Minister Kim Sung-hwan.
South Korea, Japan and other U.S. allies have been
scrambling to voluntarily reduce Iranian oil imports in hopes of
winning waivers from penalties imposed by a new U.S. law on Iran
sanctions that takes effect this year.
