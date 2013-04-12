* Assessment of North Korea nuclear missile was tentative
* Report says Pyongyang could have nukes to fit missiles
* Lawmaker says he did not read all of report
By Mark Hosenball and David Alexander
WASHINGTON, April 12 An excerpt from a Pentagon
report that set off worries about a North Korean nuclear missile
appears to be a tentative assessment of Pyongyang's atomic
weapons capabilities that was not intended to be released to the
public.
The evaluation from the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence
Agency, or DIA, concluded that North Korea likely has a nuclear
bomb that can be launched on a missile, although U.S. defense
and intelligence officials later cast serious doubt on whether
the hermitical nation can in fact fire a nuclear missile.
It was the first time a claim from a U.S. intelligence body
that Pyongyang is near to having nuclear missiles has been made
public, adding to the tensions on the Korean peninsula where
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has frequently threatened war in
recent weeks.
A little-known U.S. lawmaker, Representative Doug Lamborn,
set off alarm bells when he read a small section of a DIA report
on North Korea at a hearing in the House of Representatives
Armed Services Committee on Thursday.
The passage said the DIA had "moderate confidence" that
North Korea has nuclear weapons that are capable of delivery by
ballistic missiles. But the report, entitled "Dynamic Threat
Assessment 8099: North Korea Nuclear Weapons Program (March
2013)," seems not to be a high-level document.
General Martin Dempsey, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of
Staff, told the same congressional hearing he had not read the
assessment. "Well, I haven't seen it," Dempsey said. "And you
said it's not publicly released, so I choose not to comment on
it," he told Lamborn.
The passage on possible nuclear missiles became public
because it was erroneously marked as unclassified, a U.S.
official said.
Lamborn, a Republican from Colorado, acknowledged on CNN
that he had only read a small portion of the report. "I have not
read the entire seven-page report, I'm in the process of getting
my hands on that," he said.
TOP OFFICIAL DOUBTFUL
James Clapper, the country's senior intelligence official,
warned that the assessment was not necessarily shared by the
wider U.S. intelligence community.
"I would add that the statement read by the Member is not an
Intelligence Community assessment. Moreover, North Korea has not
yet demonstrated the full range of capabilities necessary for a
nuclear armed missile," Clapper, the director of national
intelligence, said in a statement.
The DIA gathers information about the capacity and strategic
intentions of foreign militaries. It was criticized after the
start of the Iraq war in 2003 for being too bullish in
predicting that Baghdad might have weapons of mass destruction.
North Korea will dominate talks when U.S. Secretary of State
John Kerry arrives in Seoul on Friday on a trip that includes
Japan and China, Pyongyang's most important diplomatic ally.
Pyongyang has deployed as many as five medium-range missiles
on its east coast, according to assessments by Washington and
Seoul, possibly in readiness for a test launch that would
demonstrate its ability to hit U.S. bases on Guam.
Those missiles are not believed to be nuclear-armed.
The DIA report said any North Korean nuclear missile would
probably be unreliable.
Greg Thielmann, a former State Department intelligence
analyst now with the Arms Control Association, said that while
he did not have access to the classified material apparently
cited in Congress, what was said publicly about DIA's assessment
sounded quite tentative.
"It really says to me that this is a speculative statement,"
Thielmann said. "Moderate (confidence) is higher than low
confidence but it doesn't say they know very much."
It was not clear if the report was part of the U.S.
military's thinking as it announced new anti-missile defenses in
Alaska and Guam in recent weeks in the face of threats of war
from North Korea.
"It didn't come across like the director of the intelligence
community saying 'Here's what we think.' This was more sort of a
document that one of the congressmen pulled out of the bag,"
said Hans Kristensen, a nuclear weapons analyst at the
Federation of American Scientists.
(Editing by Alistair Bell and Todd Eastham)