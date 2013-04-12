* In Seoul, Kerry pours cold water on DIA report
WASHINGTON, April 12 The Obama administration on
Friday played down a Pentagon spy agency report that triggered
alarm that North Korea might be able to deliver a nuclear-tipped
missile at a time of heightened tensions in Asia and the United
States over Pyongyang's threats of war.
The evaluation from the Pentagon's Defense Intelligence
Agency (DIA), produced in March and revealed at a congressional
hearing on Thursday, concluded that North Korea likely has
nuclear bombs that could be delivered by missiles.
The DIA has been issuing similar public warnings since 2005,
but U.S. defense and intelligence officials cast serious doubt
on whether North Korea can, in fact, fire a nuclear missile.
The latest warning surfaced as Western and Asian governments
struggle to determine how far North Korea's young and untested
leader Kim Jong-un will take his bellicose threats and missile
tests, another of which might be carried out in the coming days.
Figuring out North Korean capabilities has been a vexing
challenge for the United States and other countries because
North Korea is one of the most reclusive and opaque nations in
the world.
In Seoul, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry poured cold
water on the DIA report and said it is "inaccurate to suggest
that the DPRK (North Korea) has fully tested, developed
capabilities" as implied in the document.
A source close to the Obama administration's policymaking on
North Korea, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the DIA
report was considered "very preliminary" inside the Pentagon and
did not prompt any changes in U.S. military contingency
planning.
But the DIA's assessment did not come out of the blue. The
Pentagon's intelligence arm has been warning since as far back
as 2005 that Pyongyang might be able to put an atomic bomb on a
missile.
Two previous heads of the DIA made the same claim eight
years ago and again in 2011, although their assessment of North
Korea's nuclear capability has never been fully corroborated and
there is debate in U.S. intelligence circles about it.
Gary Samore, who until earlier this year was the top nuclear
proliferation expert on President Barack Obama's national
security staff, said it looks like there "is not enough evidence
to reach a conclusion either way" on whether North Korea is
capable of building and deploying a nuclear warhead on a
missile.
The DIA gathers information about the capacity and strategic
intentions of foreign militaries. Like other intelligence
agencies, it was criticized after the start of the Iraq war in
2003 for having been too bullish in asserting that Saddam
Hussein's government had possessed weapons of mass destruction.
No such weapons were found after the U.S.-led invasion.
A senior U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity,
characterized the latest DIA paper as "relatively low level" and
added that it "never got to senior levels of the U.S.
government." The official added that it was classified "Secret,"
which is a mid-level classification, far below the secrecy
levels applied to the most sensitive U.S. intelligence reports.
The DIA report was not a factor in the U.S. decision to
stage a flyover of B-2 stealth aircraft over South Korea last
month as part of joint exercises or the deployment of missile
interceptors to Guam and Alaska, said the source close to the
administration's policymaking on North Korea.
ALARM BELLS
A little-known U.S. lawmaker, Representative Doug Lamborn,
set off alarm bells on Thursday when he read a small section of
the DIA report on North Korea at a hearing in the House of
Representatives Armed Services Committee.
The passage said the DIA had "moderate confidence" that
North Korea has nuclear weapons that are capable of delivery by
ballistic missiles.
The previous head of the DIA, Lieutenant General Ronald
Burgess, told the Senate Armed Services Committee something
similar in March 2011, although he put it in stronger terms.
"The North may now have several plutonium-based nuclear
warheads that it can deliver by ballistic missiles and aircraft
as well as by unconventional means," he said, according to a
transcript of the hearing.
Burgess' comment received little media attention but the
Korean peninsula has become more unstable since then as young,
new leader Kim tries to establish his credentials as a strong
figure.
An earlier DIA chief, Vice Admiral Lowell Jacoby, also
raised similar concerns about North Korea before the same Senate
committee in April 2005. "The assessment is that they have the
capability to do that, yes, ma'am," Jacoby replied to a question
from then-Senator Hillary Clinton about whether North Korea has
the ability to arm a missile with a nuclear device.
His agency later played down his evaluation as theoretical.
North Korea has deployed as many as five medium-range
missiles on its east coast in recent days, according to
assessments by Washington and Seoul, possibly in readiness for a
test launch that would demonstrate its ability to hit U.S. bases
on Guam. Those missiles are not believed to be nuclear-armed.
The latest DIA report said any North Korean nuclear missile
would probably be unreliable.
The passage on possible nuclear missiles became public
because it was erroneously marked as unclassified, some U.S.
officials said.
Lamborn, the Republican from Colorado who drew attention to
it, has been a leading advocate in the House against cutting
spending on missile defense systems. His congressional district
contains several installations involved in Air Force activity
and an anti-missile program.
