By Eunhye Shin
| SEOUL, April 26
SEOUL, April 26 The Beatles may have sung "all
you need is love," but in South Korea a couple wanting to get
married also needs cash, a lot of it - nearly $200,000, or more
than four times the average annual income.
The sky-high costs stem from a combination of cultural
traditions that mandate expensive pre-wedding gifts between
families, such as mink coats and diamond rings, along with a
decades-old custom that the groom must fork over money to
provide a home.
The average cost for a wedding in 2011 rose about 270
percent from 1999, while the inflation during the same period
rose 45.5 percent. Total costs far outstripped the average
annual household income at around 48.3 million Korean won
($42,400), according to government data.
Thus, young couples seeking to unite in wedded bliss are
forced to borrow from parents or take out loans. With candid
discussions of money a cultural taboo in Korea, many are
reluctant to speak about the high cost of exchanging vows.
"Korean society is very tightly knit, and people here are
very concerned about how others view them," said Harris H. Kim,
a sociology assistant professor at Ewha Womans University.
"The wedding works as a status symbol, like a marker of
where you stand in the society," he added.
One 27-year-old woman working in the financial industry, who
like many others asked to remain anonymous, said her parents
paid nearly 90 percent of her 140 million won ($122,900) wedding
costs.
"We had to use our parents' money, which probably came from
the sacrifice of their own retirement savings," she said.
A 30-year old kindergarten teacher who would only give her
surname, Kim, said her husband, whose income is 40 million won,
took out a loan for 45 million won in addition to financial aid
from their parents for a wedding with 600 guests. The couple
didn't know half the people, who were their parents' friends.
Gift-giving also takes a hefty chunk of the cash.
Traditionally, the bride and groom's families have exchanged
gifts - good silk for new clothes and simple jewelry - as a way
of thanking the other family. But these days the silk has turned
into fur or luxury handbags, while the jewelry has morphed into
a full set of gems.
But the biggest part of the wedding budget comes from
soaring housing prices, according to data from couple.net, a
matchmaking company. The money spent by happy couples for
housing last year was 2.5 times higher than in 2000, making up
nearly 70 percent of the total cost of a wedding.
"I've had many customers in the last five years who directly
asked for a spouse who can at least afford to rent a house,"
said Sungmi Lee, a manager at couple.net.
Although most couples choose to spend the money, many are
less than happy about it.
"None of that expensive jewelry is actually useful or
beautiful, and you know you'll just regret using the money for
that after you're actually married and need money for your
married life," said Kisun Lee, a 29-year-old consultant.
($1 = 1138.6000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Eunhye Shin, editing by Elaine Lies and Bob
Tourtellotte)