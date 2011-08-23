SEOUL Aug 24 A consortium led by CJ Group member companies has proposed a more than 3 percent cut to the acquisition price for South Korea's top logistics firm Korea Express , a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

"The matter needs further negotiations with shareholders," the source told Reuters.

CJ Cheiljedang and unlisted logistics unit CJ GLS had agreed to buy Korea Express for 215,000 won per share in a deal worth more than 2 trillion won ($1.85 billion). ($1 = 1078.050 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)