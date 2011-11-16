SEOUL Nov 16 A consortium led by CJ Group member companies may lower its agreed purchase price for a controlling stake in South Korea's biggest logistics firm Korea Express by up to 10 percent, a source with knowledge of the matter said.

"CJ initially requested a 3 percent discount, followed by an additional 7 percent cut for accidental debt occurrences," the source said.

CJ Cheiljedang and unlisted logistics unit CJ GLS had agreed to buy Korea Express for 215,000 won per share in a deal worth more than 2 trillion won ($1.78 billion)

"We understand that both parties are adjusting (the price) within a reasonable range," a CJ Group spokesman said. ($1=1,134 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)