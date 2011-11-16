UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
SEOUL Nov 16 A consortium led by CJ Group member companies may lower its agreed purchase price for a controlling stake in South Korea's biggest logistics firm Korea Express by up to 10 percent, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
"CJ initially requested a 3 percent discount, followed by an additional 7 percent cut for accidental debt occurrences," the source said.
CJ Cheiljedang and unlisted logistics unit CJ GLS had agreed to buy Korea Express for 215,000 won per share in a deal worth more than 2 trillion won ($1.78 billion)
"We understand that both parties are adjusting (the price) within a reasonable range," a CJ Group spokesman said. ($1=1,134 won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 The U.S. call for NATO partners to step up funding for the transatlantic alliance is "a fair demand," German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday after what she called a positive first meeting with Defense Secretary James Mattis.
WASHINGTON, Feb 10 Republican Congressman Will Hurd - whose district spans 800 miles (1,290 km) of the Texas-Mexico border - on Friday criticized plans under consideration by the Trump administration to build walls and fences costing an estimated $21.6 billion to deter illegal immigration.