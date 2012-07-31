July 31 Korea Finance Corp on Tuesday sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, KDB and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KOREA FINANCE CORP AMT $500 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 08/07/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.251 FIRST PAY 02/07/2013 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 2.41 PCT SETTLEMENT 08/07/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 180 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A