SEOUL Feb 16 Korea Gas Corp
said on Thursday that it has decided to buy a 362.3 billion
Korean won ($323.04 million) stake in a Malaysian registered
company, Kor-Uz Gas Chemical Investment Ltd, to participate in a
project in Surgil, Uzbekistan.
After the purchase, Korea Gas Corp will hold a 45 percent
stake in the Kor-Uz, while South Korea's Honam Petrochemical
Corp will have a 45 percent and STX Energy will hold
a remaining 10 percent.
($1 = 1121.5250 Korean won)
