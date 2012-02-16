SEOUL Feb 16 Korea Gas Corp said on Thursday that it has decided to buy a 362.3 billion Korean won ($323.04 million) stake in a Malaysian registered company, Kor-Uz Gas Chemical Investment Ltd, to participate in a project in Surgil, Uzbekistan.

After the purchase, Korea Gas Corp will hold a 45 percent stake in the Kor-Uz, while South Korea's Honam Petrochemical Corp will have a 45 percent and STX Energy will hold a remaining 10 percent. ($1 = 1121.5250 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by David Chance)