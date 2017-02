SEOUL Oct 27 South Korea's Korea Investment & Securities is to sell 8.5 million new shares worth 730 billion won ($644.7 million), its holding firm Korea Investment Holdings said on Thursday.

The Korean brokerage plans to sell the shares at 86,353 won each, Korea Investment said in a regulatory filing.

The rights offering comes as Korean investment houses have to make efforts to meet a new regulatory criteria to be reclassified as investment banks, which allows them to offer corporate financing. ($1 = 1132.250 Korean Won) (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by David Chance)