TOKYO, April 20 (IFR) - South Korean banks could scale back
yen issuance in spite of large maturities in that currency this
year as the dollar market becomes more compelling for them, and
the Korean Development Bank is perhaps at the vanguard.
On Thursday, the KDB filed a $5bn debt shelf with the SEC
indicating it will be active in the dollar market. It has
massive JPY196bn ($2.55bn) redemptions coming up in the second
half of 2012. The concentrated maturities in Japan had already
fuelled speculations that the issuer would seek funding for it
elsewhere as well or risk crowding out the yen market.
Beyond that, conditions seem more attractive in the dollar
market right now as well. A deal by private lender Hana Bank
last week underscored that. Hana's $500m 5.5-year deal came at
265bp over US Treasuries, virtually flat to its implied dollar
curve. While the size may be achievable in Japan, the tenor is
not.
Japanese investors have been more sensitive towards Korean
names with the sweet spot falling in two and three-year
maturities. That in turn is seen to be unattractive from the
perspective of funding officials.
Using Hana as an example, Japan-based bankers suggest that,
if pressed, Japanese investors could get better pricing there
than in dollars.
If swapped to yen, the pricing on the South Korean lender's
dollar deal of last week worked out to about 130bp over yen
offer-side swaps. With the threes/fives curve in yen worth
around 20bp and another 10bp or so to move to the two-year point
bankers, said that the five-year dollar deal implied a two-year
yen-funding level of about 100bp over.
Theoretically, Hana could price a Samurai inside that. "If
you account for the Korean issuers' aggressive attitude in yen,
they could ask 100bp-110bp for a three-year," said a Japanese
banker. "So the question is will Japanese investors buy two-year
Korean paper below 100bp."
However, bankers seem to agree that even if an issuer like
Hana came to the yen market at such a tight level it would be a
one-off. Especially in light of the pricing of the last deals by
Korean banks in the Samurai market.
In February, Kookmin Bank sold a JPY22.4bn 1.96% 1.5-year
tranche at 155bp over and a JPY7.6bn 2.04% two-year piece at
163bp over. While it seems unusual that just a few months later
Japanese investors would be willing to buy bonds of another
private lender for 50bp less, that would be possible. But it
would not last.
Yet, even with conditions in the dollar market more
conducive than in the yen market, Korean banks will continue to
reach out to Japanese investors. Indeed, just last week several
Korean borrowers, including KDB, were in Tokyo for Nomura's
central bank conference and took advantage of the opportunity to
meet with investors in a sort of non-deal roadshow.
Aside from KDB, Hyundai Capital Services, Shinhan and Woori
Bank are also said to be looking at issuing in yen. At the
beginning of the year Shinhan mandated JP Morgan, Mitsubishi
UFJ, Morgan Stanley, Mizuho and the Royal Bank of Scotland for a
debut Samurai. Woori's deal has gone to Citigroup, Credit
Agricole CIB, HSBC, Mizuho and Nomura.
As for Hana, there is no clarity if there is an active
mandate. Bankers believe that Hana mandated late last year.
However, some think that mandate remains active, while others
talk of the possibility of a reset after the February window
closed without any deal materialising.
In short, even if visiting New York may be cheaper for South
Korean banks for now, they will continue to go to Tokyo.
(Editing by Christopher Langner, Alex Chambers)