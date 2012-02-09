SEOUL Feb 9 South Korea is to order
Korean Air to carry out checks on its five Airbus A380
planes, a government official said, after European air safety
officials extended inspections for A380 wing cracks to the
entire superjumbo fleet.
"Although there is no safety problem with the newly
introduced A380 fleet of Korean Air, we will soon issue an
inspection order," an official at Ministry of Land, Transport
and Maritime Affairs said on Thursday.
"But (Korean Air) does not have to conduct it immediately,"
the official added.
