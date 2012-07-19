BRIEF-Restaurant Brands International says 2 units entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
* Restaurant Brands International - on February 17, 2017, two indirect subsidiaries entered into a second amendment to credit agreement
SEOUL, July 19 Korean Air Lines said on Thursday it has agreed to buy two Boeing B777-300ER aircraft with a list price of $558.4 million.
The carrier told the South Korean stock exchange that it plans to complete the purchase by 2014. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Effective February 17, 2017, Jerry Hug resigned as CEO and a director of Sito Mobile, Ltd.
* HP Inc - CEO Dion J. Weisler's 2016 total compensation was $28.7 million versus $18.7 million in 2015 -sec filing