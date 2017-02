SEOUL Jan 31 Korean Air Lines Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it plans to invest 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) in 2012 and purchase 14 aircraft including Airbus' flagship A380 superjumbo.

The carrier also said in a statement that it targeted 12.8 trillion won in sales this year and an 820 billion won operating profit. ($1 = 1127.2500 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Chris Lewis)