UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
SEOUL, Sept 27 Hyundai Heavy Industries and Korean Air Lines have submitted preliminary bids for a stake in Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) worth an estimated 1.2 trillion won ($1.1 billion), KAI's largest shareholder said Thursday.
KAI's shareholders are expected to deem the bids valid after next week's local holidays, and the two companies are expected to conduct due diligence for a month until mid-November before submitting binding bids, an official at shareholder Korea Finance Corp.
At least two bidders are required in government-held stake auctions. Korean Air had been the sole bidder during the first round of preliminary bids in August.
State-run Korea Finance Corp and other shareholders put the 41.75 percent stake in South Korea's sole aircraft maker up for sale earlier this year.
($1 = 1130.4000 Korean won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders