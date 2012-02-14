BRIEF-Gaslog posts Q4 earnings per share of $0.36
* Gaslog ltd. Reports financial results for the quarter and the year ended december 31, 2016
Feb 14Korean Development Bank on Tuesday sold $750 million bonds in the 144a private placement, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Korea Development Bank and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.5 PCT MATURITY 08/22/2017 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.599 FIRST PAY N/A MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.581 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/22/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A
* Gaslog ltd. Reports financial results for the quarter and the year ended december 31, 2016
* Perpetual Energy Inc - financing transactions will deliver an additional $68 million of liquidity and reduce pro forma debt by $9 million
LONDON, Feb 17 (IFR) - Blue chip advisers in the City of London could reap a fee bonanza of more than US$200m from Kraft Heinz’s US$143bn approach for Anglo-Dutch household goods group Unilever, which was immediately rejected.