Feb 14Korean Development Bank on Tuesday sold $750 million bonds in the 144a private placement, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan, Korea Development Bank and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KOREAN DEVELOPMENT BANK AMT $750 MLN COUPON 3.5 PCT MATURITY 08/22/2017 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.599 FIRST PAY N/A MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.581 PCT SETTLEMENT 02/22/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 275 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH A-PLUS MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A