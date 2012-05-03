May 3 Korea Western Power Co Ltd on Thursday sold $500 million of notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.

Barclays Capital, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley and RBS were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: KOREA WESTERN POWER CO LTD AMT $500 MLN COUPON 3.125 PCT MATURITY 05/10/2017 TYPE NTS ISS PRICE 99.798 FIRST PAY 11/10/2017 MOODY'S A1 YIELD 3.169 PCT SETTLEMENT 05/10/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 235 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A