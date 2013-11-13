(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Nov 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

This announcement replaces the version published on November 12, 2013 to clarify that the company plans to issue bonds for a maximum of IDR1 trillion, under the continuous bond program totaling IDR4 trillion in the first paragraph. This announcement also adds an explanation of national rankings in the second paragraph.

Fitch Ratings has published a National Long-term ratings for continuous bond program PT Tower Bersama infastructure Tbk (TBI) of IDR4 trillion and the national ranking is also Senior Not Guaranteed at 'AA-(idn)'. At the same time, Fitch has assigned a rating in the National 'AA-(idn)' to the first phase of the debt issuance maximum number IDR1 trillion incurred under the bond program above.

TBI will use the funds from the issue to fund capital expenditures and pay bank debt. Letters debt is rated at the same level National Level Term TBI at 'AA-(IDN)' because it is a duty direct, senior, without conditions and are not guaranteed from the company. letter of debt to be issued will rank equally with all other obligations not secured from the company. Nationally in the category 'AA' show expectations of default risk are very low relative to the issuers or other debt letter in Indonesia. Credit risk is only slightly different from -issuer or issuers of debt papers that get the highest level in Indonesia.

Initiator Level Factors

Bond is not in-notching: TBI Program notes a number IDR4 trillion (USD400m) to be published are senior and unsecured obligations of the TBI and having terms and conditions similar to corporate debt securities amounted to USD300 million. Program for IDR4 trillion debt that will be issued experiencing structural subordination of the debt secured by IDR7.8 trillion of operating subsidiaries. Although the subordination structural, Fitch believes that the recovery rate (recovery) when event of default of these bonds will be in the level of average or more well and has assigned a rating to the instrument at a level together with the National Long-Term rating of TBI. High portion of TBI has been operating cash flow in the locked-in contract (USD2.2 billion in end of June 2013), which means that there will be a strong recovery to creditors in distress scenario.

In addition, Fitch believes that the plan to replace debt TBI not secured debt of the subsidiary are not guaranteed at the company level holding will reduce the level of subordination, and support levels better recovery on the debt securities will be issued.

Stable cash flow, Strong Profitability: The ratings of TBI reflects its ability to generate predictable cash flow supported with long-term contracts (contracts mean age: 7.7 years) with Indonesian telecommunication company. Telecommunications companies that have investment-grade ratings have accounted for 74% of revenue TBI in H113. Fitch believes that the operating EBITDAR margin TBI will remain in over 80% in the medium term. Moreover, additional capital expenditure Organic to boost tenant is low. The ratio of tenants who measured by total telecommunications tower sites in comparison with the number tower stood at 1.76 in 2013, indicating the potential for growth through co-location strategy.

Counterparty risk that can be managed: Telecommunications companies more weak, which contributed to 26% of revenue in H113 TBI, likely would have difficulty paying. PT Bakrie Telecom (BTEL, C) and PT Smartfren (CC (idn)) that contribute to 7.4% of revenues in H113 TBI could face liquidity problems due to the difficulty of developing market share and generate sufficient cash flow to meet obligations and capex commitments. However, Fitch believes that the company telecommunications usually consider rent as senior obligations due sustainability of their businesses depend on the tower infrastructure.

Minimal Risk Forex: TBI has approximately USD905 million of debt denominated foreign, which covers 84% of the total debt. More than 90% of the debt protected through a combination of natural hedge and hedging contracts. TBI obtained 18% of its annual revenues in U.S. dollars (approximately USD40 million). At the end of June 2013, the company also has approximately USD152 million of cash, in which USD112 million in U.S. dollars.

Sensitivity rating

Negative: future developments that could, individually or collectively, trigger levels drop among others ::

- Acquisition of the tower portfolio funded by debt or failure to pay rental of telecommunications companies that resulted in a worsening of weak FFO-adjusted net leverage above 4.0x on a sustainable basis.

- The fall in the level of earnings of telecom companies rated investment-grade below 50%.

Positive actions that the rating is not expected in the medium term because the company is unlikely to reduce its leverage level is significant because the investment to keep the growth.