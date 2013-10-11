(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Oct 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

This announcement to correctversion which was published on October 9, 2013, which containederrors in the writing of a long-term national rating of PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk.

Fitch Ratings has affirmed the ratings of the four bank-ownedIndonesian government as follows:

- Rating Issuer Default Rating (IDR) PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Mandiri)affirmed at 'BBB-'.

- IDRs PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI) affirmed at'BBB-'.

- IDRs PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI) affirmed at'BBB-'.

- National Long-Term rating of PT Bank BTN (Persero) Tbk (BTN)affirmed at 'AA (idn)'.

Fitch has also affirmed the National Long-Term rating of PT Mandiri TunasFinance, a subsidiary of the Independent, at 'AA (idn)'.

Complete list of rankings is available at the end of this report.

Affirmation of IDRs and National Long-Term Long-Term ratingssupport, the support rating floor of state-owned banks reflectekstraordinari support sustainable trend, if necessary.Self-affirmation viability ratings, BRI and BNI reflect expectationsFitch that the banks will maintain individual credit profilestable, despite rising economic downturndomestic.

PER RANKINGS - LONG-TERM RATINGS, RATINGS NATIONAL LONG, RATINGS SUPPORT, SUPPORT AND LIMITS LOWER RATINGS RATINGS Viability.

Long-Term IDRs, National Long-term ratings, ratingSupport and Support Rating reflect the lower limit of the magnitudeekstraordinari will support for state-owned banks in times of needgovernment based on majority ownership, systemic importance of banks. The role of the domestic economy and the banks ongovernment policy. Fitch believes that the four banks have impactSystemic against the state due Mandiri, BRI, BNI and BTN respectivelyis the largest bank, the second largest, fourth and tenth of total assetsbanking in Indonesia. Four banks together constitute 35.2% of the totalsystem assets at the end of the first half of 2013. Term National RatingBTN length lower than other banks because the governmentreflecting the impact of lower systemic.

Viability Rating (Viability Rating / VR) Bank Mandiri at 'bb +' reflectsimproved asset quality, healthy profitability, sufficient capital,majority ownership of the state and its position as the largest bank in Indonesia.BRI Viability Rating at 'bb +' reflects the strong profitability - oneone of the highest in the industry - and its position as the second largest bank inIndonesia in Indonesia focuses on micro-credit with asset qualitysatisfying. BNI Viability Rating at 'bb' reflects the bank's performancerelatively weak, despite the improvement of asset quality andprofitability, as well as smaller networks than Mandiri and BRI.Fitch expects profitability and revenue banks will experiencebut the pressure will be maintained, although the condition of the domestic economy slows,because the banks have improved their credit risk management and portfoliocredit has been more diversified.

Credit growth is expected to slow to about 15-20% due torising interest rates, commodity price declines and the depreciation of the rupiah. it iscan also lead to an increase in non-performing loans in 2013 from the positionlow at the end of June 2013. The increase in funding costs, lower demandloans and rising provisioning costs will likely inhibit growth profit.

Of the four banks, Fitch expects loan growth BTN will mostslightly affected by the progressive advance of regulations for the purchaseproperty that was issued in September 2013. The regulation does notimpact on subsidized loans, which is largely a portfolio BTNwhich is where most of the borrowers are first time home buyers.

Fitch estimates that, in the medium term, the financial performance of banksowned by the government will remain good in the midst of economic conditionsdeteriorated, supported by strong cushion to absorb lossesconsidering the strong profitability, and high provisioningsufficient core capital. Based on the results of the stress test, state bankshave sufficient income before provision to absorb the loss ratehigher borrowing sanpai 5-5.5% of the total loan BRI, Mandiri andBNI and 2-3% of the BTN, which is higher than the average loan lossesduring 2009-H113 is smaller than 1% for the BTN, 1% for Mandiri, and 2%for BRI and BNI.

BTN lower provisioning costs compared with three state-owned banksothers, recovery (recovery) of troubled loans are housing loansconsistently better thus providing an additional buffer against lossesloan. Fitch notes that Bank Indonesia has been more proactive inprevent excessive risks that will increase sharply in the system.For example, the central bank issued regulations advances in 2012 and September 2013to organize a consumer loan asset quality, loan ratios imposedto deposit more stringent for banks, and implementsecondary provisioning policy (secondary reserve) in 2013 as the repsonthe deteriorating domestic economic conditions.

FACTORS-DRIVER RATINGS S LONG-TERM RATINGS, RATINGSNATIONAL LONG-TERM, SUPPORT RATINGS, RATINGS DOWN LIMITS AND SUPPORTRATINGS viability.

Change of Indonesia's sovereign ratings ('BBB-' / Stable) and the tendencygovernment to provide timely support would be causechanges in the ratings of those banks. Decline in financial profileindividual state-owned banks will have an impact on small kemungkinanannya IDRsand national rating unless the factors that affect the support ofgovernment also weakened. Global Initiasi to reduce government supportimplicitly the banks can negatively impact ratingsbank, but this is not believed to be applied in Indonesia in the futureclose.

FACTORS RANK MOVER - Viability Rating

The significant weakening asset quality can impact negatively on bank profitability and capital impairment risks may put pressure ranked against the viability of banks. State-owned banks have a financial profile relatively strongly indicate the possibility of an increase in viability ratings The banks can maintain appropriate levels of profitability risk, asset quality and healthy capital amid the conditions perekoniman worse today.

MOVER FACTORS LEVEL - Debt Level

The ratings program bonds denominated in foreign currency and rupiah andsenior bonds is equal to the Long-Term IDRs and ratingsNational Long-Term and Short-term National rating. it isreflects the corporate bond obligations that are direct, notconditional, not guaranteed and not a subordinated debt andrated equally with unsecured bonds and other senior.Changes to Long-Term IDRs and National Long-rankingLong and Short-term National ratings will be affectedrankings bonds.

BRI subordinated bond ratings assigned three ranks below the rankNational BRI obtained from viability ratings, which take into accountone notch for loss severity and two notches for non-performance risk, whichreflects the delay clause coupon and / or principal.

CONSIDERATION OF FACTORS MOVER AND LEVEL STAGING - PT Mandiri TunasFinance

The ratings PT Mandiri Tunas Finance, which is engaged in financingcar, powered by a high propensity of support from shareholdersmajority, Mandiri, if necessary. The rankings arereflects the close ties and strategic interests of the Bank Mandiri MTFin developing consumer loan portfolio. Mandiri will continue to providefunding support for MTF through joint financing scheme where Mandiribear most of the credit risk. Any dilution in the ownership andweakening support from Mandiri will be able to put pressure on the ratingsMTF.

