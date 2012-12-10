FRANKFURT Dec 10 French care home operator Korian said it would make a takeover offer for German peer Curanum AG.

The cash offer of 2.50 euros per share is subject to a minimum acceptance threshold of 75 percent, Korian said on Monday.

Based on 42.5 million shares outstanding, the bid would value Curanum at 106.3 million euros ($137.4 million). ($1 = 0.7735 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger)