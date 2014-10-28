BRIEF-Pangaea Oncology to provide biomarker discovery services for Servier
* Formalizes 0.3 million euro ($0.3 mln) contract to provide biomarker discovery services for Institut de Reserches Servier Source text: http://bit.ly/2mNmabj
Oct 28 Korian Medica SA :
* Q3 revenue of 630.2 million euros versus 350.2 million euros last year
* Confirms FY target of pro forma revenues of 2.5 billion euros and operating margin that is slightly up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Formalizes 0.3 million euro ($0.3 mln) contract to provide biomarker discovery services for Institut de Reserches Servier Source text: http://bit.ly/2mNmabj
March 15 Guizhou Bailing Group Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
March 15 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc: