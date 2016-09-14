Sept 14 French nursing home operator Korian raised its core profit margin forecast for 2016 on Wednesday due to one-off items in the first half and the impact of IAS 17 accounting standards on its German acquisitions.

The company said in a statement that it now expects its core profit (EBITDA) margin to be about 14 percent and confirmed its target of 2016 revenue of almost 3 billion euros ($3.4 billion).

Korian reported a 20.4 percent increase in first-half core profit, driven by a strong performance in France, Italy and Belgium and an improved performance in Germany.

($1 = 0.8880 euros) (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Gdynia; editing by David Clarke)