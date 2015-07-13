PARIS, July 13 French healthcare and retirement
facilities operator Korian saw 14 percent of its
shares change hands on Monday with a source close to the company
evoking a likely block trade.
At 1115 GMT, the company's shares were the most heavily
traded on the SBF-120 index of French stocks with 11 million
shares exchanged worth about 340 million euros. The stock was
down 0.88 percent at 30.485 euros.
"A press release is going to be released this afternoon.
It's probably a block sale," the source close to the company
said.
According to the company, its biggest shareholder is Credit
Agricole's insurance subsidiary Predica with a 24 percent stake
followed by mutual insurers Covea with 12 percent and Malakoff
Mederic with 6.4 percent.
The Ruggieri family holds a further 5.75 percent stake in
the company it founded. It has reduced its holding in recent
years to finance investments in other activities and left the
door open to selling out entirely.
(Reporting by Noelle Mennella and Raoul Sachs; writing by Leigh
Thomas; editing by Mark John)