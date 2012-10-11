Kraft withdraws offer to merge with Unilever
Feb 19 Kraft Heinz Co has agreed to withdraw its proposal for a $143 billion merger with larger rival Unilever Plc, the companies said on Sunday.
Oct 11 Executive search company Korn/Ferry International Inc said its computer network had been hacked, making it the latest in a list of firms that have been the target of sophisticated cyber attacks in recent months.
Korn/Ferry said it had taken steps to contain the impact of the breach and was investigating the source of the attack.
The company, which has offices in 40 countries, said the intrusion falls in the category of an "advanced persistent threat", a term used to describe cyber attacks that employ sophisticated techniques and tools to access databases.
Cybersecurity has become a major focus area for policy makers with intelligence agencies and internet security firms warning of the likelihood of more damaging attacks on banks, utilities and stock exchanges.
Reuters reported last month that Iranian hackers had repeatedly attacked Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Citigroup Inc over the past year as part of a broad cyber campaign.
Professional networking site LinkedIn and online dating service eHarmony said in June that some user passwords had been breached.
Korn/Ferry said the affected databases are not designed to collect credit card, bank account, social security numbers, government identification numbers or health information.
The company said it was working closely with law enforcement on the breach but had no knowledge of any misuse of any information that may have been compromised.
Korn/Ferry shares were little changed at $14.09 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., Feb 19 A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off on Sunday from a Florida launch pad once used to send NASA astronauts to the moon, a step forward for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk and his company's goal of ferrying astronauts to the International Space Station. The 229-foot tall (70-meter) Falcon 9 soared off a seaside launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center at 9:39 a.m. ET (1439 GMT) carrying a Dragon cargo ship bound for the station.
LONDON, Feb 19 British Prime Minister Theresa May has asked top officials to examine U.S. food company Kraft Heinz's proposed takeover of Unilever Plc, the Financial Times reported on Sunday without citing any sources.