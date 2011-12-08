* Q2 EPS $0.32 vs est $0.34
* Q2 rev up 9 pct
* Sees Q3 EPS $0.25-$0.33 vs est $0.35
(Follows alerts)
Dec 8 Korn/Ferry International Inc
posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectations,
hurt by higher expenses, and the U.S. executive search company
forecast lower-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
Korn/Ferry, which competes with global staffing services
companies like Manpower and Kelly Services,
expects third-quarter earnings of 25-33 cents per share, on fee
revenue of $183-$203 million.
Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of 35 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the second quarter ended Oct. 31, the company earned
$15.1 million, or 32 cents a share, up from $13.7 million, or 30
cents a share, a year ago.
Total revenue rose 9 percent to $210 million. Fee revenue
jumped to $200.2 million. Operating expenses rose more than 6
percent to $184.6 million.
Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 34 cents a
share, on revenue of $201.4 million for the second quarter.
Shares of the Los Angeles-based company closed at $17.13 on
Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)