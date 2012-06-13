(Adds details)
June 13 Executive search company Korn/Ferry
International Inc reported a lower quarterly profit as
expenses rose, and forecast first-quarter earnings below
analysts' expectations.
Korn/Ferry said it expects earnings between 14 cents and 22
cents per share.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 30 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Fourth-quarter earnings fell to $12 million, or 25 cents per
share, from $20.4 million, or 43 cents per share, a year
earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned 28 cents per share.
Total revenue rose slightly to $207.6 million, from $205.8
million. Total operating expenses rose 7 percent to $192.2
million.
Analysts had expected earnings of 27 cents per share, before
items, on revenue of $192 million.
Shares of the Los Angeles-based company were down nearly 2
percent in trading after the bell. They closed at $13.16 on the
New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)