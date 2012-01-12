(Adds details, background)
YAOUNDE Jan 12 U.S. Kosmos Energy
signed an agreement with Cameroon's state oil company SNH on
Thursday allowing it to explore in the central African state's
offshore Fako block, SNH said.
Kosmos will invest 9 billion CFA francs ($17.56 million) to
explore within the 1,289-square-km block, which sits near
Cameroon's productive Rio del Rey and Kribi-Campo basins, for
six years, SNH said in a statement.
The deal was signed by the vice president of Kosmos'
Cameroon subsidiary Christopher Stone and SNH manager Adolphe
Moudiki, SNH said. It adds to Kosmos' exploration efforts in two
other Cameroon blocks, Kombe-N'Sepe and Ndian River.
Kosmos, backed by private equity firms Blackstone Group
and Warburg Pincus, is focused on frontier areas
in Western Africa and South America.
It helped discover in 2007 the Jubilee oil field offshore
Ghana, which began pumping in late 2010.
Cameroon is one of Africa's oldest oil producers but has
seen output slump to around 65,000 bpd from 185,000 bpd at its
peak in 1985.
($1 = 512.5860 CFA francs)
