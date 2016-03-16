BRIEF-Google says android pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
DAKAR, March 16 Kosmos Energy said on Wednesday it had made a fourth significant gas find in an offshore structure spanning Mauritania and Senegal and will seek to commercialise the resources by developing a "world scale" LNG project.
"Our Ahmeyim-2 appraisal well offshore Mauritania discovered a significant amount of gas and builds on our previous success in the basin, proving there's sufficient resource for a world-scale LNG development," said Thomas Golembeski, vice president of corporate communications. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Joe Bavier)
* Google says Android Pay integrating with mobile banking apps - blog
SAO PAULO, April 12 Brazilian power utility Cia Energetica de Minas Gerais SA will step up efforts to renegotiate existing debt and sell assets as a way to delay 4.837 billion reais ($1.5 billion) worth of debt maturities by the end of this year, executives said on Wednesday.