BRIEF-Meridian Capital International Fund says it bought 8.8 mln shares of Sterling Resources on Jan 20
* Meridian Capital International Fund announces acquisition of common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd.
(Adds details)
June 20 Chevron Corp will take a 50 percent stake in two exploration blocks licensed to Kosmos Energy Ltd offshore Suriname and will develop any commercial discoveries.
Kosmos, backed by private equity firms Blackstone Group and Warburg Pincus, will remain operator of Blocks 42 and 45 until the end of the exploration, the companies said on Wednesday. Drilling is expected to begin in 2014.
Blocks 42 and 45 cover about 2.8 million gross acres, at water depths ranging from 200 to 2,600 meters.
Kosmos's acreage in the Suriname-Guyana basin is the company's first expansion beyond Africa. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Meridian Capital International Fund announces acquisition of common shares of Sterling Resources Ltd.
BRUSSELS, Feb 22 Dow Chemical and DuPont are set to win EU antitrust approval for their $130 billion merger, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, one of three mega deals in the agrochemicals industry.
Feb 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday: