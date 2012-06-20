(Adds details)

June 20 Chevron Corp will take a 50 percent stake in two exploration blocks licensed to Kosmos Energy Ltd offshore Suriname and will develop any commercial discoveries.

Kosmos, backed by private equity firms Blackstone Group and Warburg Pincus, will remain operator of Blocks 42 and 45 until the end of the exploration, the companies said on Wednesday. Drilling is expected to begin in 2014.

Blocks 42 and 45 cover about 2.8 million gross acres, at water depths ranging from 200 to 2,600 meters.

Kosmos's acreage in the Suriname-Guyana basin is the company's first expansion beyond Africa.