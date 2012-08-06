* Q2 loss $0.07/shr vs est loss $0.09/shr
* Q2 rev down 11 pct at $112.7 mln
* Cuts 2012 capex to $500 mln from $600 mln
Aug 6 Oil and natural gas producer Kosmos Energy
Ltd reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on
lower exploration costs.
The exploration expenses fell 80 percent to $16.9 million.
The net loss was $24.8 million, or 7 cents per share. The
company's pro-forma net loss was $9.09 million, or 3 cents per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 11 percent to $112.7 million.
Analysts had expected a loss of 9 cents per share on revenue
of $110.9 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company reduced its capital expenditure budget for 2012
to $500 million from $600 million as it does not plan to spend
more on drilling at the Jubilee field in Ghana following the
success so far.
Shares of the company closed a $9.40 on Friday on the New
York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Vishal Krishnan Menon in Bangalore; Editing by
Maju Samuel)