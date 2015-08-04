PRISTINA Aug 4 Kosovo has arrested three people suspected of committing cyber crimes, following a joint investigation with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation, police said on Tuesday.

Charges against the three Kosovo men, aged between 23 and 26, include "theft of personal and banking data and online sale of malicious software to infect computers," according to a police statement.

Police said it had raided a number of houses in two Kosovo towns and confiscated six laptops and other equipment but gave no other details.

Kosovo, which proclaimed independence from Serbia in 2008, is one of the poorest countries in Europe and is trying to improve its image of a country afflicted by widespread corruption and organised crime. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Larry King)