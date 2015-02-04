* The new project could create 10,000 jobs
* The cost to build the plant estimated at up to $1.6 bln
By Fatos Bytyci
PRISTINA, Feb 4 ContourGlobal could start
building a coal-fired power plant in Kosovo in 18 months, in the
first major investment in the country's energy sector in decades
aimed at curbing power shortages and creating jobs, an official
at the U.S. power company said.
The cost of the project is estimated at up to 1.4 billion
euros ($1.60 billion), with a third to be financed by
ContourGlobal and the remainder via loans.
The New York-based company was the only bidder for the 660
megawatt (MW) plant that will replace the Balkan country's
40-year-old Kosovo A power plant, seen as one of the worst
polluters in Europe.
ContourGlobal Executive Vice-President Garry Levesley said
the commercial offer was presented to the Kosovo government on
Tuesday and that he expected the contract to be awarded in six
months.
"If things go well, that could be 18 months from today when
we can start digging the ground," Levesley told Reuters. He said
the plant's two units, with 330 MW capacity each, may go online
between 2020-2021. Their lifespan would be 40 years.
Levesley said that around 10,000 jobs would be created
during the construction of the plant which would employ 500
people once it comes on stream. He said the project had received
backing from the World Bank and the European Union.
Despite being rich in lignite - or brown coal used mostly in
as a fuel for steam-electric power generation - Kosovo faces
severe power shortages mainly in winter because the country's
two ageing power plants struggle to meet demand.
In 2012, Kosovo sold its power distribution firm to a
Turkish consortium.
Kosovo planned in 2005 to build a third power plant, but
investors were put off when the government repeatedly changed
tender terms.
ContourGlobal operates around 4,000 MW in power generating
capacity in 20 countries.
(Editing by Maja Zuvela and Susan Thomas)