* The financial offer to be main selection criterion
* Kosovo hopes the sale would reduce losses
* Accumulated debt estimated at 400 mln euros
PRISTINA, May 21 Two international firms have
submitted bids to buy Kosovo's ailing state-run power
distributor as part of the government's effort to liberalise the
energy market and reduce losses, government officials said on
Monday.
Bidders for a 100 percent stake in KEDS, a unit of power
utility KEK, are Egypt's El Sewedy Electric, the Arab
world biggest listed cable maker, and a consortium of Turkey's
Calik Holding and Limak, they said.
Kosovo's economy minister Besim Beqaj did not specify when
the winner of the tender would be announced but said a decision
would depend on the value of the financial offer.
KEDS serves 400,000 customers and operates Kosovo's entire
distribution network, which has faced years of financial losses
due to technical problems, theft and poor collection of bills.
Under the privatisation plan the network's new owner will be
responsible for collecting debts totalling 400 million euros
($509 million) accumulated over 13 years. In return, the winning
bidder will receive 20 percent from each collected bill.
A lack of investment in the energy sector has led to chronic
power shortages despite the fact that the former Serbian
province, with a population of 1.7 million, has an estimated 14
billion tonnes of lignite reserves for the coal-fired plants
that produce almost all its energy.
Kosovo, which remains one of the poorest countries in
Europe, is looking to attract foreign investment to help tackle
a 40 percent unemployment rate, but organised crime, corruption,
ethnic tensions and the small scale of the market, are
significant deterrents.
($1 = 0.7860 euros)
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Michael Kahn and Will
Waterman)