PRISTINA Jan 30 Fox Marble Holdings said on Wednesday it would re-open its marble quarries in Kosovo within weeks after settling a dispute with the authorities over its operating licences.

In December Kosovo's Mining and Minerals Commission (ICMM) revoked four of Fox's five licences to cut and sell Kosovan marble, saying it had failed to start work within an agreed timeframe.

The ICMM reinstated the licences last week, after Fox, with the backing of the British embassy in Pristina, said the move was illegal. The company was the first operating in Kosovo to be listed on the London Stock Exchange's junior AIM market.

"We will open the Peja quarry next, within the month, and the next ones thereafter," Chief Executive Christopher Gilbert said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.

"We will export blocks to market from these quarries and we continue with our plans to open a processing factory in Kosovo so that these jobs will be created," he said.

Fox Marble had already opened a quarry in Cervenilla, southern Kosovo, with its fifth remaining licence and the first extracted blocks were shipped for processing in Italy.

Gilbert said he was looking into other marble quarries in the region.

Kosovo, a country of 1.7 million mainly Albanians, has deposits of lignite, lead, chromium, zinc, nickel and silver, and mining is seen as a potential driver of growth.