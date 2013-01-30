PRISTINA Jan 30 Fox Marble Holdings
said on Wednesday it would re-open its marble quarries in Kosovo
within weeks after settling a dispute with the authorities over
its operating licences.
In December Kosovo's Mining and Minerals Commission (ICMM)
revoked four of Fox's five licences to cut and sell Kosovan
marble, saying it had failed to start work within an agreed
timeframe.
The ICMM reinstated the licences last week, after Fox, with
the backing of the British embassy in Pristina, said the move
was illegal. The company was the first operating in Kosovo to be
listed on the London Stock Exchange's junior AIM market.
"We will open the Peja quarry next, within the month, and
the next ones thereafter," Chief Executive Christopher Gilbert
said in an emailed response to questions from Reuters.
"We will export blocks to market from these quarries and we
continue with our plans to open a processing factory in Kosovo
so that these jobs will be created," he said.
Fox Marble had already opened a quarry in Cervenilla,
southern Kosovo, with its fifth remaining licence and the first
extracted blocks were shipped for processing in Italy.
Gilbert said he was looking into other marble quarries in
the region.
Kosovo, a country of 1.7 million mainly Albanians, has
deposits of lignite, lead, chromium, zinc, nickel and silver,
and mining is seen as a potential driver of growth.