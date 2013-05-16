PRISTINA May 16 Kosovo reshuffled two
ministries two months after the finance minister was appointed
as the central bank governor, prime minister's office said in a
statement on Thursday.
Current economy minister Besim Beqaj will lead the finance
ministry and Fadil Ismajli, who is serving as managing director
at the Energy Transmission Operator (KOSTT), will join the
cabinet for the first time to serve as economy minister.
Five years after it declared independence Kosovo still
remains one of the poorest countries in Europe and its economy
is dependent mainly on remittances and foreign aid.
Corruption, political interference and instability have
stifled Kosovo's efforts to attract foreign investors and expand
its small economy.
(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; editing by Ron Askew)