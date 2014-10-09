* Suspects accused of taking bribes to refer patients

* Clinics get public money to handle complex cases

* Crumbling health system among the worst in Europe

PRISTINA, Oct 9 Nine health officials and doctors in Kosovo were arrested on Thursday under an investigation into private clinics suspected of offering bribes to receive heart surgery patients.

The prosecutor's office said "some of the suspects" had received money from two private clinics to refer patients who had otherwise sought treatment in state hospitals.

The clinics last year received 1.8 million euros from the state to take on treatment deemed too complex for public hospitals to handle.

"One of the hospitals did not have a working licence and even the doctors did not have licences to carry out heart surgery, which they nevertheless did," the office said in a statement.

It said a total of 12 people were being investigated.

Kosovo's health ministry said it was ready to cooperate with the investigation, without giving details.

Kosovo's crumbling health system ranks among the worst in Europe, driving those who can afford it to seek treatment abroad. Bribery is rife in the country. (Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Editing by Matt Robinson and Andrew Heavens)